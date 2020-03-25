A Half-Life: Alyx no VR mod will happen according to Valve

Valve believes a Half-Life: Alyx no VR mod will be created by fans, according to the game's programmer and designer Robin Walker.

In an interview with Polygon, Walker said, "I know it's going to happen," when asked about the likelihood that fans will begin to work on modding Half-Life: Alyx to make it playable with a mouse and keyboard.

Walker, who's had a long career at Valve working on games such as Team Fortress, Counterstrike, Half-Life 2, and Portal, expressed that while Valve doesn't encourage the mod, it will be interesting to see what fans make of playing it without VR, and hopes that those who do will "have an even greater understanding" of why Valve created it as a VR experience.

"It will clearly demonstrate to people why we did this in VR," Walker said. "It will be a very crisp way of seeing all the stuff we got for the move into VR. If people play [a modded version on a standard display] and say this is just as good, that will teach me a lot. I will realize I'm wrong, and we didn't get as much as we thought, and I love to know whenever I'm wrong."

Valve's been putting even more stock into the world of VR over the past year, with the release of its own VR headset the Valve Index. As a AAA game developed in VR, our very own Rachel Weber said Half-Life: Alyx "is hands-down the best virtual reality game money can buy right now" in our review of the latest Half-Life adventure.

As with any PC game, mods are almost an inevitability, and those without a VR headset are likely looking for ways to experience the game without having to invest in one. It'll be interesting to see just what players make of the experience in the absence of its intended VR setup if one does come to light.

Valve also recently said the success of Alyx will determine if the next Half-Life game will also be a VR experience.