Hades God Mode and Achievements explained

Hades God Mode can make life easier, but what happens if you still want achievements in this hack and slash dungeon crawler? Hades has you escaping the underworld, dying and having you do it all over again. Fighting your way through foes, collecting artefacts, keys and gems all aiding your current escape attempt or any future ones. It's hard work and there are currently two options for difficulty, God Mode, which makes the game easier, or Hell Mode which makes the game significantly more challenging. Both options retain the story of the game but do have pros and cons.

Hades tips | Hades weapon upgrades | Hades Erebus chambers | Hades Nectar

What is Hades God Mode?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades God Mode makes each escape attempt slightly easier. It grants you 20% damage resistance, making you more resistant to enemy attacks. Additionally, it increases by 2% each time you die in a dungeon run. The damage resistance cap is set at 80%, 30 deaths, giving players a chance to focus more on the story of Hades, rather than the difficulty of the dungeon crawl.

How to activate Hades God Mode

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Before a run, Skelly will tell you about God Mode and activating it is simple. You just need to go into your menu, then open your settings and check the box that says God Mode. Once you do that you can exit the menu and you're all set.

Does God Mode cancel your achievements?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

God Mode does not disable achievements or trophy collection in the game. It's there to give players the option of enjoying the game and story with an easier challenge and has no penalty whatsoever. So you're able to enjoy hacking and slashing foes and bosses through the endless chambers of Hell without worrying about unlocking the achievements of the game, however, God Modes run records are stored separately from non-God Mode runs.

Hades Hell Mode

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hell Mode is another option for those who want to test their limits. Hell Mode is a much more difficult mode designed for those who have already played the game and are looking for a challenge. You are given a Pact of Punishment at the beginning of this game save. Pack of Punishment allows you to customise your next escape run to make it harder. This is in exchange for rare supply drops after defeating each boss.

If you choose to play on Hell Mode, be aware you are unable to disable it and enable it as you please like God Mode. Once locked in you are unable to backtrack, so make your decision wisely.