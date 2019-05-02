GTA Online offering triple cash in Survival co-op and new Simeon missions this week

If you're partial to teaming up with buddies to fend off waves of hostile NPCs, this week's GTA Online update is going to make you very rich indeed. Now through May 8, you'll get tripled GTA$ payouts in Survival, the horde mode where up to four players hunker down and try to survive ten waves of incoming enemies. Simeon Yetarian is also back with three more missions in his selection of Premium Deluxe Repo Work after last week's debut.

As a continued incentive to help Simeon out with his odd repo jobs, you'll continue getting double GTA$ and RP for completing Premium Deluxe Repo Work this week, just as before. New tasks include a race to the docks in GTA Today 2, playing a crane game with real cars using a Cargobob helicopter in Do You Even Lift, and the repossession of a rare MTL Brickade RV in RV Nearly There.

Per the usual, Rockstar is offering amped-up business bonuses this week, giving you a good reason to diversify your GTA Online portfolio. Until May 8, Biker Businesses will have a 25% speed boost on manufacturing, while MC Work and Challenges are offering double GTA$ and RP. You'll also get twice the rewards from Clubhouse Contracts once you've unlocked them, and you'll get two free pieces of clothing swag for logging in this week: simple white biker shirts for the Steel Horse and Nagasaki brands. Keeping with the biker theme, there are also a ton of bike-based discounts, along with other high-end vehicles:

Biker Businesses – 40% off

Biker Business Upgrades – 40% off

MC Clubhouse Renovations & Add-Ons – 40% off

MC Clubhouse Bike Shop – 40% off

Western Gargoyle – 30% off

All Biker Clothing & Tattoos – 30% off

Nagasaki Shotaro – 40% off

Pegassi Oppressor – 40% off

Pegassi Tezeract – 40% off

Pegassi Vortex – 40% off

Dewbauchee Vagner – 30% off

Truffade Nero – 30% off

Annis Elegy Retro Custom Upgrade – 30% off

Annis Savestra – 30% off

There's also the newest selection of Premium Races to test your driving skills. The buy-in for these 8-player races is a hefty $20,000, but you can snag $100,000 for taking first place (with 2nd and 3rd place finishers getting $30k and $20k respectively). Head over to Legion Square on the following dates to take part in their respective races:

May 2: At the Races (locked to Off-Road)

May 3 - 6: Senora Freeway (locked to Super)

May 7 - 8: Muscle In (locked to Muscle)