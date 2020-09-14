Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham return to Batman in Detective Comics #1027 preview

The Batman and Robin and Batman Incorporated team of writer Grant Morrison and artist Chris Burnham are reuniting for September 15's special Batman anniversary issue Detective Comics #1027.

(Image credit: DC)

The issue celebrates 1000 issues since the Dark Knight's debut in 1939's Detective Comics #27. In typical Morrison "cheeky" fashion, the writer imagines the origin story/debut of another Gotham City Golden Age-inspired gun-toting masked vigilante the Silver Ghost in a story called 'Detective #26' in reference to both being immediately before Batman and the crowded landscape of Gotham City hard-boiled detectives at the time.

You'll have to read the whole story to see where it goes, but let's just say the Silver Ghost becomes aware of the Batman during the course of the story and well ... things change.

Interestingly, in highlighting the following preview, DC is touting Morrison's prior new contributions to the Bat-mythos including introducing Damian Wayne, Doctor Hurt, and Leviathan, suggesting DC readers should pay particular attention to whenever he tells a Batman story.

Given Detective Comics will soon be introducing a brand new character with ties to Batman's teen years called Ghost-Maker, the timing and specific call-out is interesting, though perhaps circumstantial.

Check out a preview below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

With 13 covers and priced at $9.99, Detective Comics #1027 features stories by writers Brian Bendis, Kelly Sue Deconnick, Matt Fraction, Tom King, Morrison, Greg Rucka, Scott Snyder, Mariko Tamaki, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion IV, Marv Wolfman, and others. It features art by Burnham, Jamal Campbell, José Luis García-López, Emanuela Lupacchino, David Marquez, Dan Mora, Ivan Reis, Eduardo Risso, John Romita Jr., Riley Rossmo, Bill Sienkiewicz, Walter Simonson, Brad Walker, Chip Zdarsky, and others.

Check out a preview of Tomasi and Walker's story here.