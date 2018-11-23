Grab this HP 1060-powered laptop at an amazing price

If you're shopping for a gaming laptop this Black Friday and don't want to spend a massive bundle of cash, this HP Pavilion 1060-powered laptop is a fantastic deal, down $250 to $749 at Walmart. The GTX 1060 remains a pretty mighty dedicated GPU for laptop gaming, and considering that in this price range you're lucky to score a 1050 (and more likely to end up with integrated graphics), $749 is very tasty. It also leans on a Core i7 8750 for workload, which is very handy processor, packs a 1TB hard drive, and its 8 GB of SDRAM are supplemented by 16 GB of Optane for caching and transfer.

It's a powerful gaming laptop at a frankly shocking price, and one of the best laptop deals we've seen unfold on this day of rampant, unbridled consumerism. At $749 it's not outside the range of a generous gift, but if you're looking for other gift ideas or just for hot deals to treat yourself, check out our constantly updated Black Friday game deals hub for coverage of all the best sales through Cyber Monday and beyond.

HP Pavilion 15.6" Gaming Laptop - $999.99 now $749.99 at Walmart

Core i7-8750 | GeForce GTX 1060 | 8 GB SDRAM, 16 GB Optane

This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals going, a 1060-equipped machine for the price of a 1050, with a big 15.6" full HD display and plenty of processing horsepower in the stable. Don't hesitate if you're looking for a laptop in this range.View Deal