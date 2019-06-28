Golden Joystick Awards 2019: Everything you need to know

The Golden Joystick Awards 2019 are your chance to support your favourite games, developers, publishers and personalities of the year. Established in 1983, the Golden Joystick Awards are the world's longest-running public-voted games awards, with a star-studded ceremony held in London each year. The keenly-awaited shortlists for the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 are now live and you can vote for your favorite games right now by clicking the link below:

The GJA 2018 awards last November attracted millions of votes worldwide, with PS4's God of War scooping five awards, and Fortnite claiming the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year prize. Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki was in attendance to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award from his childhood heroes Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone, authors of the seminal Fighting Fantasy novels. The Golden Joystick Awards 2019 are only months away, and we'll shortly be announcing our new category list. You can vote for your favourite Xbox, PS4, Switch and PC titles across 20 diverse categories; with unannounced new awards that recognise the changing ways we play games. Below is everything you need to know about the Golden Joystick Awards 2019, along with when they are, how to watch it, and more.

How do the Golden Joystick Awards shortlists get decided?

Before voting begins, the Golden Joystick Award shortlists are (fiercely) debated by a panel of journalists from brands including gamesradar.com, pcgamer.com, kotaku.co.uk, Edge magazine, Retro Gamer, OXM and OPM, plus our trusted network of freelance writers. Everyone nominates their favorite games of the last 12 months across 17 public-voted categories, which are assessed and debated until we settle on a final shortlist, with a maximum of 10 games per category. For the first time this year, we invited publishers and developers to nominate their games for consideration by the judging panel. This isn't a guarantee of inclusion, but does guarantee the publisher-nominated game will be considered by the judging panel, eliminating the 'blind spots' that can occur when judging the hundreds, if not thousands, of new game releases each year.



With the shortlists in place, the judges take a back seat, and public voting begins. Your vote can really make the difference, and it's worth noting that some of last year's most keenly-contested categories were won by 20 to 30 votes, which is fine margins when you consider the millions of votes cast each year.

When are the Golden Joystick Awards 2019?

(Image credit: Respawn)

The Golden Joystick Awards 2019 are on Friday, November 15, so put the date in your diary and start thinking about your favourite games of the year. So far the best games of 2019 include titles like The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, Apex Legends, Metro Exodus, Super Mario Maker 2, and Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled. Later this year, these games will get competition from Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, and Death Stranding which are all due to come out in time for the public vote. Unfortunately, a number of games such as Pokemon Switch, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Doom Eternal won't make it in time for the public voting cut-off, but will still be eligible for the Most Wanted award, and some critically chosen categories.

Here's a list of the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 winners if you needed reminding of what went down last year, and it's worth pointing out that last year three categories were incredibly close with just 100 votes separating first and second place, just in case you need convincing that your vote does actually count…

What are The Golden Joystick Awards?

The Golden Joystick Awards 2019 are, simply put, the world's biggest publicly-voted gaming awards. Running since 1983, this year will be their 37th anniversary, with millions of people taking part to vote for their favourite games. It's your support that make the Golden Joystick Awards so special, as millions give something back to the creators and teams they love. Over the years, the ceremony has played host to a number of legendary game developers and industry figures, including Hideo Kojima, Ken Levine, the CD Projekt Red team (who snuck a Gold Stick of Joy trophy replica into the Witcher 3) and more. Last year the revered creator of Dark Souls Hidetaka Miyazaki came to the ceremony in person to accept his award, so if you're after a glimpse of gaming's superstar developers you're going to want to tune into the Golden Joystick Awards 2019. Which leads nicely on to...

How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2019

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 all you need to do is tune into the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch channel, or keep your eyes on GamesRadar nearer the event for a special article that'll point you to the stream. Our Twitter account will keep you up to date on when voting goes live, so make sure to check that out - and you can follow the official Golden Joystick Awards facebook page for more info.

Who are the previous winners of The Golden Joystick Awards?

Hidetaka Miyazaki collects the Lifetime Achievement award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018 (Image credit: Future)

You can check out an exhaustive list of Golden Joystick Awards winners (1983 - 2018) on Wikipedia, spanning classic consoles such as the ZX Spectrum, NES, Sega Genesis and more. If you want to test your video-game knowledge, why not see if you can name all our Ultimate Game of the Year winners in this short video spanning almost 30 years of gaming history?

Be first to hear about the confirmed list of categories and some surprise announcements by following The Golden Joystick Awards Twitter account