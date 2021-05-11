Golden Globes organizers respond after being dropped from TV coverage

The organizers of the Golden Globes have responded to backlash that resulted in the TV coverage for next year's awards show being dropped from broadcast on NBC.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a California-based group of journalists for foreign media outlets who are behind the movie and TV awards, came under fire earlier this year after it was revealed that none of its 87 members were Black. Companies like Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia said they would boycott continue to boycott HFPA events until changes were made.

"Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organization," the HFPA said in a statement in response. "We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large."

Deadline reports that Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globe awards to the HFPA – the actor had two Best Actor prizes, one for Jerry Maguire and one for Born on the Fourth of July, as well as a Best Supporting Actor gong for Magnolia . Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have also issued critical statements.

The HFPA has also issued a bullet point plan of action scheduled to take place over the next few months, with goals including adding at least 20 new members by August and increasing membership by 50 percent over the next 18 months.