The Golden Globes 2020 winners list in full

The first major awards ceremony of the year – the Golden Globes 2020 – has taken place, leaving Hollywood both bejeweled and offended by host Ricky Gervais's jokes.
Of course, not everyone could come away from the awards a winner. The most victorious movies of the evening were 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which took home Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, respectively. Joker also managed two awards, for Best Score and Best Actor, Drama (Joaquin Phoenix).
On the television front, three programs won two awards apiece – Succession, Fleabag, and Chernobyl won the major prizes in drama series, comedy series, and limited series, respectively.
Below, find the complete Golden Globes 2020 winners list in full.
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917 WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale – Le Mans ‘66
Antonio Banderas – Pride & Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker WINNER
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Awkwafina – The Farewell WINNER
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman WINNER
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story WINNER
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER
Best Director of any Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917 WINNER
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain & Glory
Parasite WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link WINNER
Toy Story 4
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker WINNER
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) WINNER
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
“Spirit” – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh)
“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)
Television
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress In a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown WINNER
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession WINNER
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag WINNER
The Komsinky Method
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself
Rami Yusef – Rami WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl WINNER
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon WINNER
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Chris Abbott – Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice WINNER
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Patricia Arquette – The Act WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry