God of War dev reveals that Kratos' axe grows bigger when it's in his hand

An animator on 2018's God of War has revealed a curious - intimate, even - little detail about everyone's favorite tatted deity and his favorite tool: Kratos' axe gets about 20% bigger when it's in his hand, and we are all full-grown adults who find nothing funny about that at all.

Seriously though, now that I've satisfied my need to make stupid jokes at even the weakest opportunity, this is a cool insight into how game developers tweak the rules of their worlds to be more appealing to the eye. PlayStation Studios animator Robert Morrison took to Twitter to share what he almost certainly never expected to be twisted for our perverted amusement.

Fun lil dev fact. Kratos’ axe is a different scale when it’s in his hand than when it’s on his back. 🤓 https://t.co/5jm3T5eRnlAugust 20, 2021 See more

In a reply, Morrison adds that different assets throughout the game, specifically Kratos' blades, could be differently scaled for perspective depending on their position and relation to other objects. One commenter asks whether Mimir's decapitated head is one such asset, but Morrison says he isn't sure because he wasn't on the team responsible for animating that character. I hope Morrison and other devs share similar secrets, but I'm afraid we might've squandered the privilege after this little stunt.

