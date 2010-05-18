Gleeson and Sutherland lead The McLean Boys

Cannes 2010 - Brendan Gleeson and Donald Sutherland are set to star in The McLean Boys , a new action-adventure tale from Soapbox Productions.

Helmed by writer-director Charles Martin Smith ( Air Bud ), The McLean Boys follows the true story of two outlaws on the run who came close to inciting an uprising in 1870s British Columbia.

Gleeson will play the Justice of the Peace leading the pursuit of the McLeans, while Sutherland will fill the role of patriarch to the three boys, all of whom are products of his mixed-race marriage with a Shuswap native.

Casting for the three brothers is currently underway, with producers reportedly searching for young, potentially low-profile talent.

The film will begin shooting in July from a script penned by Ian Weir, who will also produce alongside Nick Orchard.

The Little Film Company is handling sales of The McLean Boys in Cannes this week.

We like Gleeson. We like Sutherland. And dammit, we like Air Bud . How can this go wrong?