Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings series "back to life" says Bill Murray

Bill Murray has put his stamp of approval on Ghostbusters: Afterlife, saying it has the same feel as the first original movie.

"The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life," he told Collider, referencing writers Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.

"It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the girls’ one. It has a different feel than two out of four."

He also explained how Reitman sold him on the idea of another movie.

"I remember him calling me and saying, 'I’ve got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I’ve had this idea for years.' I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?' I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, 'What the heck? What does this kid know?' But he had a really, really wonderful idea."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife tells the story of two children who find they are connected to Ghostbuster history, and spooky shenanigans ensue. Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd star, and the action takes place takes place thirty years after 1989's Ghostbusters 2. The original Ghostbusters cast is set to return, and according to Dan Akroyd on a recent podcast, will "recognize" the now passed Harold Ramis "in some way."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released on November 11.

