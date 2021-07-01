Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has an entirely new island and PS5 exclusive features

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will debut on PS4 and PS5 consoles on August 20.

The new edition of the award-winning game will include the original Ghost of Tsushima game and all of the additional content released to date, as well as a brand-new island expansion and extra features for PS5 players. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will include the neighboring island of Iki and an entirely new chapter in Jin's journey. Jin will travel to Iki to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence, and will naturally get caught up in a deeper story that will unearth trauma from his past. The poor guy.

According to an official PlayStation blog post, there will be "more to share about the story of Iki soon." The post confirms that there will be an entirely new story featuring new characters, as well as new environments, armor, mini-games, techniques, enemy types, and more. And yes, there will be new animals to pet. If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, you can transfer your save over, with the Iki Island content available at the beginning of Act 2.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will also include additional features for PS5 players. Japanese lip sync will finally be available, which is something players have been asking for since the game's original release. Because the PS5 can render cinematics in real-time, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will now offer the proper lip sync for Japanese voice over. Previously, the characters' mouths moved as if they were still speaking English.

The Director's Cut will also include haptic feedback and adaptive triggers thanks to the PS5 DualSense controller, and enhancements to 3D audio. You can also expect "drastically improved load times", 4K resolution, and frame rates targeting 60fps.

(Image credit: Sony)

Now this part is important. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut costs $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4. If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 you can upgrade it for $19.99 as of August 20. If you bought Director's Cut for PS4 and happen to get a PS5 down the line, you can upgrade it to the PS5 version for $9.99. If you have the original PS4 version you can upgrade it directly to the PS5 Director's Cut for $29.99.

You can pre-order Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on the PlayStation Store or from other retailers, with some offering a digital mini soundtrack, a digital art book, and 10 pieces of Iki concept art. The Director's Cut will also come with two in-game items, and a Herd of Tsushima skin set.

A Death Stranding Director's Cut has also been rated for PS5 by the ESRB.