Get a free fully modded shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by playing the beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta is well underway, and it's been adding new content every few days. To sweeten the deal further, Activision and Infinity Ward recently announced that beta players who reach level 10 by Monday, September 23 (10 am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST) will receive a free fully modded shotgun in the main game when it's released on October 25.

It shouldn't take you too terribly long to reach level 10, so even if you only start playing now, you should be more than fine. Your reward will be a Hammer Shotgun equipped with "a pistol grip, dual-silenced short barrel, angled foregrip, and holographic sight designed to create a quick-handling, short-ranged, silenced method of foe disposal," as Activision explained in a blog post.

This offer is especially tempting given the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Gunsmith system . This weapon modding system allows players to tweak, customize, and otherwise mix and match weapon parts to change their play style. You'll have the option to change your stock, laser, optics, rear grip, magazine, barrel, under barrel, muzzle, and perks depending on the weapon. The kicker is that from these options, you can only change five parts at once, so you'll have to prioritize.

The Hammer Shotgun awarded to beta players comes with a bunch of attachments which, in theory, can also be applied to other weapons. Infinity Ward has yet to confirm exactly how attachments transfer, but there's a good chance earning this shotgun now will give you a headstart on customization later. Worst-case scenario, you just start with a cool shotgun. That's pretty all right in my book.