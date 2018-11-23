Get 33% off the Turtle Beach Stealth 300 gaming headset (it’s £45 now)

Most of us don’t need a super fancy gaming headset. Unless you’re streaming - or you’re a real stickler for audio quality - you really just need something reliable. Something that lets you shout at your friends whenever you need to. If you’re in the market for such a headset, we have some good news for you: there’s a decent deal on the PS4-themed version of Turtle Beach’s Stealth 300P wired gaming headset this weekend for Black Friday. The 300P is available for £49 at AO , down 33% from its normal £69 price tag from November 23 through the 26th (or until they run out headsets).

The Stealth 300P is effectively a wired version of the Stealth 700, which we think is one of the best PS4 headsets around. It connects to your controller or computer via 3.5mm headphone, so while it’s technically “the ps4 version” it should work with any console. The black and blue color scheme might not match your Xbox, but what can you do, right? It’s a solid, all-around headset that’s going to do right by any PS4 and multi-platform player, especially if you’re picking them up as a starter headset or a replacement for a damaged set. And since it’s Black Friday, I doubt you’ll get something this good for cheaper.

