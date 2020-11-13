Geoff Johns & Gary Frank make surprise jump to Image Comics

Longtime friends and collaborators Geoff Johns and Gary Frank are reuniting for a new creator-owned series at Image Comics titled Geiger.

That's right. Creator-owned. Geoff Johns. Gary Frank.

Image Comics.

(Image credit: Gary Frank/Brad Anderson (Image Comics))

"Who are the scavengers of a dying Earth? Geiger is set in the years since a nuclear war ravaged the planet, desperate outlaws battle for survival in a world of radioactive chaos," reads Image Comics' synopsis for the series. "Out past the poisoned wasteland lives a man even the Nightcrawlers and Organ People fear. Some name him Joe Glow, others call him the Meltdown Man. But his name… is Geiger."

Johns and Frank first worked together on a two-issue arc of Avengers in 2002 thanks to matchmaker/editor Tom Brevoort, and reunited in 2007 for a run on DC's Action Comics. Following that, they worked together on Superman: Secret Origin, Batman: Earth One, portions of DC Universe: Rebirth, and Doomsday Clock.

Johns and Frank, along with colorist Brad Anderson, began on Geiger after the completion of the third volume of Batman: Earth One earlier this year.

(Image credit: Gary Frank/Brad Anderson (Image Comics))

(Image credit: Gary Frank/Brad Anderson (Image Comics))

This will be Johns' first creator-owned comics work since Olympus in 2005 and almost two decades since Frank's last - 2000's Kin and 2001's Midnight Nation at Top Cow, an imprint of Image Comics.

This will be Johns' first major non-DC work in almost two decades, and just over two years since he stepped down as DC's president/chief executive officer, and co-head of DC Films.

Geiger #1 goes on sale in April 2021. Details on the length of the series have not been announced.

Johns and Frank's Geiger will be available day-and-date in print and digital. Check out our list of the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.