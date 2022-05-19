Genshin Impact update 2.7 release date set for May 31 with a reveal coming tomorrow

Genshin Impact update 2.7 has a new release date following its delay: it will now arrive on Tuesday, May 31, with a reveal stream now coming tomorrow, May 20.

Developer Hoyoverse confirmed the updated launch schedule earlier today. Despite rumors and speculation that the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay could push Hoyoverse into shortening the update in order to get the game back on its usual six-week cycle, the studio says "the duration of version 2.7 is expected to be six weeks."

Update 2.8 is planned to launch on July 13, 2022. However, the ongoing Spices from the West event, which implied that update 2.7 could arrive as late as June , will continue through June 7 as planned. Per Hoyoverse's previous statement, the weekly compensation given out for the update 2.7 delay will be adjusted , so expect 400 more Primogems to arrive on Wednesday, May 25, and a bit less for the final week.

As usual, the time zone breakdown for the update's launch means it will technically arrive one day earlier for much of the world. Maintenance will start around 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST and should end within five hours. Genshin Impact updates usually go live 30 to 60 minutes before the scheduled maintenance resolution, but especially given 2.7's launch hurdles, there are no guarantees there.

Hoyoverse says that the long-disabled Serenitea Pot building function will also return once maintenance ends and update 2.7 launches, so you'll get to update your characters and furniture soon.

The 2.7 reveal stream will air at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. It will be posted to the game's YouTube roughly four hours later.

The stream reveal art features new character Yelan as well as the lovable oni Itto. The new four-star character in the update, Kuki Shinobu, is a top member of Itto's gang so players had suspected the Geo oni would be rerun for update 2.7, and that certainly seems to be the case.