Gearbox Software has a new president as Randy Pitchford swaps roles

Former chief technology officer Steve Jones steps up

Borderlands
Gearbox Software, home of the Borderlands series, has a new president in Steve Jones. Randy Pitchford, who previously occupied the role, will focus on the studio's parent company The Gearbox Entertainment Company as CEO and President. The move comes as the Borderlands movie is set to be released next year. 

Pitchford shared to news on Twitter, along with some clarification for those slightly confused by the distinction between Gearbox Software and The Gearbox Entertainment Company. 

"This move follows my commitment to our mission to entertain the world and our position to scale our creative engine via organic growth. Our organization is well poised for transformative increases in performance and scale," he added in follow-up tweets. 

"With multiple AAA projects underway and many more in our greenlight pipeline with Gearbox Software along with a raft of great games from Gearbox Publishing and an explosive transmedia business with Gearbox Studios, we are just getting started."

As Pitchford notes, Jones has worked at Gearbox for 20 years, and the move is unlikely to disrupt any of the games currently in the works at Gearbox Software. The studio is currently developing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands which will be released next March for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It will also publish Blackbird Interactive's Homeworld 3 in 2022, and Pitchford has said Gearbox is also working on a new Brothers in Arms game. 

