Gear 5 Multiplayer relaunch includes new Operation, maps, characters, and more

The Coalition announced, today during the Xbox Wire event, the release of Gears 5 Operation 5: Hollow Storm, which will come with the relaunch of the Multiplayer.

Last week, Gears 5 released the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S update, which relaunched the game with next-gen optimization . Now, The Coalition is relaunching the multiplayer with the largest-post launch update ever.

Operation 5: Hollow Storm is the largest operation to date, adding seven characters, five maps and 13 new achievements, as well as one returning weapon, the Scorcher. The new maps include:

Nexus, where players will fight amongst rivers of Imulsion in a Locust stronghold deep under Mount Kadar.

Regency, a towering arena set high above the clouds

Classic Maps: 3 favourites from the original Gears of War trilogy that are making a return. Gridlock and Clocktower included, as well as River, from Gears of War 2.

Seven characters joining the Multiplayer roster are callbacks to the Locust War, including Dizzy Wallin and Tai Kaliso who face off against the Locust Skorge from Gears of War 2, and Anya Stroud takes on Lambent Drone, Lambent Grenadier, and Lambent Theron Guard from Gears of War 3.

The new Operation will also add significant multiplayer and quality of life updates, including the separation of characters and classes so you’ll be able to play how you want. Versus multiplayer is now fully optimized for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, featuring a locked 120fps on both consoles.

Additional feature updates include:

A suite of Ranked PvP updates to improve the overall player experience

PvE balanace updates for decoupled classes

New Heroic cosmetic rarity to reward the most dedicated players

All-new daily and weekly PvE challenges and rewards

Additionally, a Gabe Diaz character skin is now available in Operation 5. Players who complete the Gears Tactics tutorial will automatically unlock him when they log into Gears 5.

To check out geared-up Gears 5 for yourself, here's how to buy an Xbox Series X.