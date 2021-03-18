Gamescom Opening Night Live is coming late August along with hybrid event

Gamescom Opening Night Live is set to return on August 24.

It's official: I am returning to produce and host @gamescom Opening Night Live.We'll see you live on Tuesday, August 24 for a spectacular showcase event filled with video game announcements, news and surprises. More news later this summer! pic.twitter.com/yJMVDmW7nKMarch 18, 2021 See more

Keighley started the tradition of kicking off Gamescom with ONL and a string of super-hyped game trailers back in 2019. Last year, due to COVID-19, all of Gamescom 2020 was digital, and Opening Night Live was a serious hit, with more than 2 million people simultaneously watching according to an official report from Gamescom itself. This year, however, the Gamescom team has decided to put on a hybrid event of both on-site and digital elements.

An email announcing the event reads, "With its purely digital concept, Gamescom was able to celebrate immense success in 2020. Nevertheless, both the exhibitors as well as the visitors agree: In addition to the digital aspects, the possibility of trying out the latest games on-site and diving into the gaming world form an integral part of Gamescom. This is why Gamescom 2021 is going to be staged as a hybrid event and thus unite the best of both worlds, physical and digital."

Here's what you can expect from the hybrid event taking place later this summer:

An entertainment area especially designed for a reduced amount of on-site visitors, which focuses on testing new games live on-site

A further developed Gamescom Now as a central meeting point on the web for gaming fans from all over the globe

An event arena for special programs like esport competitions or cosplay shows

A larger business area

An online platform called Gamescom Biz

While we've no idea what games will debut at Opening Night LIve 2021, or will be available to play on-site at Gamescom 2021, stay tuned, as we'll update you whenever we hear even a whisper.