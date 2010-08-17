Gamescom 2010: Star Wars: The Old Republic space combat trailer shows sexy whooshing and blasting

UPDATE: BioWare's video player embed code is weird and doesn't seem to like our pages, so click the image below and watch the trailer at their site instead.

Bioware's Dr. Ray Muzyka has just come off the stageafter presenting Star Wars: The Old Republic at EA's Gamescom press conference.We didn't getmuch in the way of new details on the epic Star Wars MMO, but one point of great interest that we did come away with was the game's space combat. Which we now have a trailer of, and which looks and sounds as authentiacally Star Wars as it gets. It's unclear how on or off-rails it might be, but regardless, BioWare weren't kidding when they said TOR would be the MMO that played like a lavish single-player campaign.

Watch, and then start immediately designing your own ship in your head, like the big Han Solo fanboy that you are.