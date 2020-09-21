Freedom Fighters on PC has just been surprise re-released

Freedom Fighters has just got a surprise PC re-release on GOG.com

The cult classic landed on the site today, marking its first-ever digital release. You can currently pick it up for a discounted rate of £7.39, which is 33% off its normal price of £11.39.

As spotted on resetera earlier in the day, PEGI rating lists accidentally revealed that a remaster was coming, and confirmed that Hitman developer IO Interactive as the publisher of this GOG version.

Originally published by EA, IO Interactive was the developer of the original release that came to PS2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC back in 2003, Freedom Fighters focused on third-person action in an alternate history New York, where a foreign superpower is invading. In the shoes of a plumber by the name of Chris Stone, you have to rise through the ranks of the resistance in a bid to become a freedom-fighting leader. You travel to a host of different locations across the Big Apple to complete missions, scavenge for weapons, lead your squad in battle, and recruit more members to the resistance group.

With strategic combat, the game has become somewhat of a cult classic since it first released just under two decades ago, and fans have no doubt been hoping for a remaster for quite some time. IO has spectacularly delivered on their wishes.

