All PS5 upgrade games confirmed so far

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and whilst there’s still so much we don’t know about the PS5, developers have already begun to announce their plans for Sony's next-gen console. A lot of them involve free PS5 upgrade games, where you'll be able to reap the benefits of next-gen using games you already have.

Frustratingly, some games - including Control, GTA 5, and the recently announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - aren't offering the PS5 upgrade for free, but rather making it a little more complicated or whacking the next-gen port behind a paywall.

However, there are plenty of developers signed up to this free PS5 upgrade game service. This means that you'll get an entirely new enhanced version of your existing games if you already own a PS4 copy, either in digital or physical format.

We have gathered a list of all confirmed PS5 upgrade games to receive enhancements for free, which will be updated over time as we find out about release dates or even more titles that will undergo the same treatment.

Game Release date The Witcher 3 TBD Doom Eternal TBD The Elder Scrolls Online TBD Fortnite TBD Destiny 2 TBD Rainbow Six Siege Launch Dead By Daylight TBD Assassin's Creed Valhalla Holiday 2020 Watch Dogs Legion Holiday 2020 Far Cry 6 TBD Dirt 5 Holiday 2020 Cyberpunk 2077 TBD Kena: Bridge of Spirits TBD FIFA 21 Holiday 2020 NBA 2K21 Holiday 2020 Marvel's Avengers Holiday 2020 Hitman 3 2021 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 TBD Yakuza: Like a Dragon TBD Outriders Holiday 2020

Interestingly, the kind of PS5 upgrades games should expect to see when played on PS5 seems to range from game to game. Most developers are touting improved visuals and performance, including some references to 4K 60FPS targets, while others are a little vaguer. Thankfully, what seems consistent is that all your progress will carry over, meaning no need to start from scratch to take advantage of those tasty PS5 benefits. Of course, you may well want to - and we wouldn't blame you for some of these classics - but it's good to know that it's not essential.

