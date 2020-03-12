Free Euro 2020 DLC confirmed for PES 2020

Konami have confirmed that UEFA Euro 2020 DLC is coming to eFootball PES 2020.

While the entire Euro 2020 football tournament has been thrown into doubt by the Coronavirus pandemic, it will still happen in the digital sense after Konami confirmed the DLC will be released on 30 April.



On top of that, it'll be completely free of charge to anyone who already owns the game. For those who don't, a combined version of PES 2020 and EURO 2020 will also be available in stores from that date onwards, exclusive to PS4.

All 55 UEFA national teams are fully licensed in the update, from heavyweights such as Germany, Italy, and France to minnows like Andorra, Malta, and San Marino. Wembley and St Petersburg are among the confirmed stadiums, and the official Euro 2020 trophy and ball also feature from launch.

A second ball, especially made for the EURO 2020 final, will be added to the game in June.

(Image credit: Konami)

MyClub, PES 2020's answer to Ultimate Team, inevitably gets some additional content as part of the update. Special 'featured players' will be accessible in this mode throughout the tournament, and the Team Of The Tournament will be added to MyClub once the whole thing has concluded, assuming that the tournament is played some time this year.

Euro 2020 themed matchdays, where you can represent your country in online fixtures, are also promised.

"We are very pleased to continue and extend our working partnership with Konami," says Guy Laurent-Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events SA. "UEFA Euro 2020 provides an opportunity to build an even closer working relationship, allowing us to activate it in new and exciting ways, and to engage with our mutual fans around the world.”

The latest news on the real-life tournament is that it could be postponed by a year as a result of Covid-19's spread across Europe, and indeed the world. Ticket sales for the final qualifying matches involving Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have been suspended, with the ROI game against Slovakia now taking place behind closed doors on 26 March.

The Euro 2020 DLC will inevitably be followed in September by PES 2021. Hit that link for more of what to expect from Konami's next footy effort, including a brand new engine for PS5 and Xbox Series X.