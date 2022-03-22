Meet Framed, the new game that's Wordle for movie fans

Move over, Wordle. There’s a new guessing game designed to give movie buffs the chance to flex their frame-by-frame muscles.

The premise for Framed is simple: you’re given an image from a movie and you have six guesses to get it right.

Every time you get it wrong, you’re given a new screenshot from the movie. Get it within six goes and, like with Wordle, you get to share your score (and green squares) with the world on social media.

Today’s Framed quiz should ease you into things nicely, should you want to give it a go. It starts with a dimly-lit screengrab and soon opens up to more and more iconic shots from said movie. By the end, you really should be getting the answer.

If you want a score to beat: we got it in three. Any more than that and we would have had to resign out of shame in a frenzy of red squares and even redder faces.

Framed is the latest in a long line of Wordle clones in the wave of the original game’s acquisition by the New York Times. Heardle (for music fans), Lewdle (decidedly NSFW), and Quordle (four Wordles at once) have all jumped on the quizzing bandwagon in recent months. Now you’ve got a new game to start your day with.

Check out some of our curated lists – for research purposes, obviously. Here are some of the best horror movies (hint, hint), best Netflix movies, and best sci-fi movies for you to feast your eyes on.