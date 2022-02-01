Forza Horizon 5 gets a new World Cup event this week

Forza Horizon 5 Season Four helpings have been unveiled for launch later this week.

As detailed in the most recent Let's Go livestream from developer Playground Games (which you can see a recap of just below), all the features of Season Four were outlined (via True Achievements). Chiefly, Forza Horizon 5 will get the new Season Four content on February 3, and it'll debut with a brand new event called the Horizon World Cup.

The Horizon World Cup is competition between nations around the world. To compete, you simply need to undertake modes in the Festival Playlist, using a car manufactured in your chosen country. The competing nations are the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, and whoever scores the most points at the end of the event will be granted exclusive rewards.

Speaking of the Festival Playlist, it's undergoing some changes in Season Four. PR Stunts will be gone, and instead we'll be competing in Showcase Remixes, grand events where you race against planes and trains. New cars to unlock in the Festival Playlist include the NIO EP9, Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0, Wuling Sunshine S, and the MG MG3.

So far, these are all the major additions coming to Forza Horizon 5 with the launch of Season Four later this week on February 3. Playground also revealed they've identified a number of bugs in the racing sim, which will see fixes implemented in the new seasonal event.

