Fortnitemares 2020 brings back Midas and introduces new challenges

Fortnitemares is back for 2020, introducing a bunch of new challenges, skins, and one returning fan-favorite character.

The Fortnitemares event is now live on all platforms, returning to the game for the third year in a row. The event sees a spooky takeover of the battle royale island, in which slain players return as a Shadow to kill players that remain alive. As a Shadow, you can even possess vehicles, and use otherworldly abilities to defeat the remaining players.

Elsewhere, Midas is back. The spy character debuted earlier in Fortnite Chapter 2, and quickly became incredibly popular among the game's dedicated fan base. It sounds like Midas has taken over the Authority, and has raised an army of Shadows to take on any players that stray a little too close to his stronghold.

There's also a list of brand new Fortnitemares challenges to take on. Rewards from the challenges include Midas’ Shadow Wrap, the Smash O’-Lantern Pickaxe, the Bobo Back Bling, and more. All the items earned here will stick around after Fortnitemares has concluded.

Speaking of, Fortnitemares is live now, and will wrap up on November 3. On October 31, there'll be a special Party Royale event, featuring Latin Grammy winner J. Balvin.

For everything you need to know about the ongoing seasonal event in Fortnite Battle Royale, head over to our complete Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 page for more.