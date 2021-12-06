Fortnite players are using trees to kill other players

Fortnite players have begun killing each other with the help of trees, a move which has already been dubbed the 'tree kill'.

As demonstrated in a video shared to the Fortnite subreddit , there’s now a way to take out other players using the environment around you. In the video, one player can be seen shooting at a tree in the distance which, after a few shots, falls down, taking the tree below along with it. This then causes the player located at the bottom of the hill to be squished, eliminating them from the game.

It isn’t quite as simple as shooting at any trees and hoping they land on someone though, as the user who posted the video explains in the comments . According to u/LukeDonty, you’re only able to pull off the trick in snowy locations, and the trees themselves have a certain identifiable look. The trees will also fall in the opposite direction to the way you shoot them, which means you've got quite a lot to bear in mind if you want to pull the "tree kill" trick off yourself.

In other Fortnite news, Chapter 3 is well underway after a map-changing live event over the weekend. A bunch of changes have already been introduced, including a switch to Unreal Engine 5, with a bunch of new arrivals likely already on their way.