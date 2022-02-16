Former Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 devs form new studio Rebel Wolves to make a story-driven RPG

Former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers have today announced Rebel Wolves, a new studio where they're developing an RPG using the Unreal Engine 5.

Earlier today, Rebel Wolves was formally announced by studio head Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who originally departed CD Projekt Red in 2021 after accusations of bullying (via Eurogamer). The former Witcher 3 game director will head up the new studio, where he's joined by other ex-CD Projekt Red developers including Witcher 3 art director Bartłomiej Gaweł, writer Jakub Szamałek, and animation director Tamara Zawada, among others.

If you're wondering whether all these ex-Witcher 3 developers would be bringing their RPG-developing expertize to bear, you'd be correct. According to a press release, Rebel Wolves is developing a brand new story-driven RPG, and they'll also be utilizing Unreal Engine 5, the extremely powerful new-gen game engine from Epic Games.

This story-driven RPG is being developed specifically for PC and new-gen consoles, so we can expect it to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Additionally, it's the first of a planned saga, meaning that if it performs well, we could well see a sequel or spin-off games from this debut outing by Rebel Wolves.

The studio's announcement places a heavy emphasis on the wellbeing of its staff. "Driven by the desire to build a passionate team dedicated to creating vibrant virtual worlds, filled to the brim with powerful emotions and unique experiences, Konrad envisioned a new studio with a united goal of doing things differently while also putting the team first at all times," a statement reads, adding that they aim to break away "from the weight of AAA development studios."

