Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted is coming this spring

Five Nights at Freddy's is finally getting the VR adaptation many fans have been clamoring for since the series caught fire some five years ago. Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted is coming to PlayStation VR this spring, as Sony announced during today's State of Play livestream. The reveal trailer looks extremely FNAF, and as you'd suspect, it's got a jump scare or two (or 200, this being Jump Scare: The Franchise).

Help Wanted was described as "a collection of VR experiences based on the original Five Nights at Freddy’s games," but it will feature some new scenarios. Lord knows there's plenty of material to choose from: Help Wanted is, after all, the *checks notes* seventh game in the series. At least, I think it is. I'm not sure if we count Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator. Come to think of it, does Ultimate Custom Night count? I think so.

It feels to me that the FNAF craze has already run its course, but I have to admit, it does seem like a good fit for VR. It's a horror game, for one, and horror benefits immensely from the added immersion of VR. Beyond that, the classic first-person FNAF interface of security cameras and fiddly gadgets seems almost custom-made for VR controls. Help Wanted supports PS Move motion controllers, and this is one of those rare cases where motion controls might actually add something to the experience. In any case, it's FNAF, it's VR, and it's sure to get a good scream out of your favorite shouty content creator.