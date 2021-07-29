First Halo Infinite gameplay emerges, and you can watch it here

Halo Infinite technical test footage has made its way online.

Just below, you can check out some footage of Halo Infinite's multiplayer component running on an Xbox One. We can see the player traversing the environment, which looks like a pretty urban-based map, before utilizing a sniper and a pistol to kill another player at the exact same time they're killed themselves.

Here's a look at Halo Infinite running on the Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/EJJpzotWk9July 28, 2021 See more

This footage, if you aren't aware, comes from Halo Infinite's new technical preview, which just kicked off yesterday on July 28. This incredibly limited preview phase focuses entirely on the multiplayer component of the final game, giving players a limited amount of maps and weapons to play around with before the final game launches later this year.

Unfortunately, if you haven't already received an invite to the Halo Infinite technical test, you're out of luck. All around the internet yesterday, people noted that they'd received an invite through their email shortly before the technical test itself kicked off. If you did apply to be part of this test earlier this year, make sure to check your junk folder, because it'd be a shame to miss out on this early access period.

As for the final game itself, Halo Infinite is still scheduled to launch at some point later this year. Previously, developer 343 Industries delayed the next entry in the iconic shooter franchise out of Fall 2020 and into late 2021, effectively removing it as a launch title for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when both next-gen consoles launched last year in November 2020.

Still, there's plenty of reasons to be excited about Halo Infinite later this year. Last month in June, developer 343 revealed that the multiplayer side of the game would have permanent battle passes, which hang around forever once you've purchased them, instead of cycling in and out on rotation. We reckon this is a fantastic move for players who want to get stuck in to Halo Infinite, but don't necessarily want to dedicate their lives to unlocking everything in a battle pass before it vanishes from the game.

