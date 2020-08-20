First Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War promo art released ahead of reveal event

Treyarch has released the first official piece of artwork for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War .

The promo art reinforces the theme of the game: Soviet and American espionage couched in pointed conflicts. On one side, an American soldier who is literally flanked by a bald eagle, in the most unsubtle display of patriotism since the last of Call of Duty. On the other side, a Soviet soldier with missiles on his sunglasses, collar, and by his shoulder – in case you were unclear on what the Soviets are after, here.

Altogether, the art is certainly an accurate depiction of the major players of the Cold War, but it's surprisingly loud for a game ostensibly steeped in espionage. Then again, this is Call of Duty. If nothing else, our front-facing spies aren't firing rainbow assault rifles on a moon base (yet).

Black Ops Cold War was officially confirmed yesterday , after months of rumors and weeks of increasingly complicated teasers. A teaser trailer titled "Know Your History" offered a quick play-by-play on Cold War tactics, and it cemented the name of the game, but it told us virtually nothing else about it. A full reveal event is scheduled for next week on Wednesday, August 26, so we won't have to wait long to learn more. We do know that Black Ops Cold War will be released this year, though we don't know for sure if it will launch on both current- and next-gen platforms.