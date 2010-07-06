More authors announced for the SFX Weekender

China Miéville, Mark Charan Newton and Jon Courtenay Grimwood join us for Weekender 2 in 2011

Can you believe it’s been only, err, five months since the inaugural SFX Weekender in February 2010? The team has only just about recovered, primarily because we’ve been clocking in over time ever since to make sure that Weekender² is bigger, better and geekier than ever before. And one of the main things we’ve been slaving away on is ensuring that all the most important and exciting names on our radar are there to join in the fun.

You might have noticed last week that we announced the legendary George Takei, select members of the cast of Primeval as well as authors Stephen Baxter, Mike Carey and Gary Gibson would be joining us for the weekend long sci-fi extravaganza, to be held again in glorious Camber Sands from 3-5 February 2011. But today we turn our attention to the literary world where we’re thrilled to announce authors China Miéville, Mark Charan Newton and Jon Courtenay Grimwood will be joining us for more of the same insightful discussion and the odd tantalising reading.

China Miéville of course you know as the author of Kraken and the illustrious number six in 2010’s SFX Hot 50 (he’s also won some Arthur C Clarke award a record breaking three times apparently) while Mark Charan Newton and Jon Courtenay Grimwood are have crafted some of the most engaging and rewarding science fiction and fantasy novels of this generation including (most recently) City Of Ruin and End Of The World Blues respectively.

Catch them and the many, many more guests we’ll be announcing over the coming weeks at the SFX Weekender², from 3-5 February 2011, where you can also expect the return of the fiendish tricky Blastermind quiz, the star-studded SFX Sci-fi Awards 2011, the magical Imaginarium and the somewhat terrifying Maskerade Ball. VIP tickets are already completely sold out but there are still other options available, make sure you get yours before it’s too late! Book now by calling 08700 11 00 34 or heading to www.sfxweekender.com . And don’t forget there are exclusive discounts available to subscribers until 20 August.