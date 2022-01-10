Find out what Chris Pratt’s Mario could look like with this fan-animation

An animator has taken a 3D model of Mario and lines from The Lego Movie to give fans an idea of what the upcoming Super Mario Movie may look like.

Animator Kevin Temmer has shared a video to their YouTube channel of Mario reciting lines from 2014’s The Lego Movie, which Chris Pratt also starred in. The idea is that we’ll get a rough idea of what Mario will look like in animation studio Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Movie, which confirmed its cast during a Nintendo Direct late last year.

If you weren’t already aware, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Chris Pratt will be donning the Italian plumber’s overalls in the upcoming animated movie adaptation alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and more. In Kevin’s video, we get to see what Mario will look like with Pratt’s voice as well as the process that went into making the video.

According to Kevin, who chatted with us about their work, the animation came about due to somebody posting a 3D render of Mario in an animating Facebook group, to which Kevin thought "it would be a funny and interesting challenge to see how [Chris Pratt’s] voice would fit [the character.]"

Luckily for Kevin, it didn’t take long to see their vision come to life - as the animator tells us it actually only took a day to produce. As Kevin explains: "Since it was a relatively short animation and not super polished, I was able to churn it out in a day. [...] I wanted it to feel like one of those heartfelt moments near the end of an animated movie, but the context of it being Chris Pratt voicing Mario just made it turn out pretty hilarious."

Not only has Kevin shown fans what Chris Pratt’s Mario might look like, but they’ve also given Luigi and Charlie Day the same treatment - using a line from Day’s sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Both of Kevin’s bouncy animations have received praises in the comments of the video as well as thousands of views each.

When asked if they planned to do any other characters from the upcoming Super Mario movie, Kevin said: "I'd love to do more, but I've been having trouble finding rigs of the other characters that have the same amount of quality and controls as the Mario one."

As for other Nintendo or gaming IPs, Kevin added: "It would be great to try other IPs! I sort of go back and forth between pieces that are topical and more original personal projects. Sometimes things will just randomly inspire me, so I like to keep an open mind!"

