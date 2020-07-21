Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is now in "full development" according to a recent interview

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has now entered full development according to a recent featured interview in a new issue of Famitsu magazine.

The news comes thanks to a translation by @aitaikimochi on Twitter (via Novacrystallis) who highlighted some interesting parts of a 15-page Famitsu interview spread that was posted on a Japanese blog . With the development of Part 2 underway, director Tetsuya Nomura spoke about the next instalment.

"We know that everyone wants the next instalment quickly. We would also like to deliver it as soon as possible. Since we were also able to see the line of quality from the first instalment," Nomura says, "we hope to make the next instalment even better in quality that can make for an even better experience. We would like to get it out as soon as possible, so please wait for it. I think we can clearly convey the direction when we officially announce the next instalment."

Interesting bits from a 15 page interview on FF7R that's released in tomorrow's Famitsu:-The next installment is already in full development-They couldn't go further with the Madam M massage scene otherwise ratings would go up-Roche was supposed to have a battle in Ch. 14 pic.twitter.com/UbQ8xQpYq4July 21, 2020

The last part of the quote is particularly interesting. It could suggest we'll be learning more about the next part's story in the next update, or Square Enix may possibly reveal how many parts of the Remake will be made up of in total. While it may not mean either of these things, it's certainly quite a tantalizing little tidbit from Nomura.

With a lot of discussions already surrounding the direction of the story thanks to the way for the first part ended, Yoshinori Kitase reportedly also said in the interview that "the new story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has only just begun." In a previous interview, Kitase stated that the "new story" won't stray too far from the original, but given the new story elements introduced in the first part, it'll be interesting to see where the story goes in future.

The interview also sheds light on the decision not to include the classic Avalanche hideout featured in the original game in order to demonstrate that Cloud isn't that close to the group, and Motomu Toriyama said there's a "very high chance that Roche will be reappearing in the next installment."

We've known for some time now that work has begun on the next part of the adventure. Co-director Naoki Hamaguchi and Kitase recently spoke about the team's shift to remote working and the impact COVID-19 has had on the development of Part 2 in an interview with the Guardian. Nomura has also previously expressed a hope to release part 2 "ASAP."

We spoke to co-director Naoki Hamaguchi to learn more about the changes that shaped Final Fantasy 7 Remake.