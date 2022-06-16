Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is called Rebirth, launching next Winter

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake's next chapter was revealed during the series' 25th anniversary stream

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, formerly referred to as Remake Part 2, has been revealed, with Square Enix confirming a launch on PS5 "next Winter."

The first trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was shown off during today's 25th anniversary stream, where we finally got to see glimpses of what Square Enix has described as "a different atmosphere" compared to the part one of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. We can see what appears to be a more open world outside of Midgar as well as big story teases via narration from Cloud and Aerith.

