FIFA 21 and Madden 21 will launch this year along with several other EA titles

EA's most recent financial reports include a statement on COVID-19's impact on its operations, along with a roadmap for the rest of the year.

According to the re p ort , FIFA 21 and Madden 21 will still be released in 2020, along with Burnout Paradise Remastered and Command and Conquer Remastered. NHL 21 could be released as early as December of this year or as late as April 2021.

But wait, there's more. Under the FY21 "announced titles" chart, an asterisk point reads, "We expect to announce additional title releases in FY21 over the coming months, including an unannounced EA SPORTS title, an additional EA HD title, four EA Partners titles and two mobile soft-launches." That means there's still one EA Sports title that has yet to be announced due out this year or early next, along with seven other games.

The announced titles chart also gives us an understanding of when these titles will drop. Burnout Paradise Remastered will drop for Nintendo Switch in the first quarter of EA's fiscal year, which started in April 2020, meaning it could drop anytime between now and August 1. Command and Conquer Remastered will also release in that window. FIFA 21 and Madden 21 will release sometime between August and December 1, 2020, while NHL 21 could come anytime between December and April 2021.

Considering EA has had to implement a work from home model (like most businesses) in the wake of COVID-19, it's pretty incredible to see the company still plans on rolling out a bevy of games this year. The not-so-little publisher that could, am I right?