Fatal Frame director says he is "considering" other spooky remasters

Fatal Frame director Makoto Shibata has said the positive reaction to the remaster of Wii U exclusive Fatal Frame: Maiden of the Black Water has "exceeded" his expectations, and hinted that he was "considering" remastering other installments of the fan-favorite horror series.

In an interview with JP Games (thanks, VGC ), Shibata was asked if there were any plans to remake – or even port – other Fatal Frame (or Project Zero, as it was known in Europe) games.

“As this title was prepared for the 20th anniversary of the series, we currently don’t have any plans to develop any other remastered versions,” Shibata said. “However, the reactions we have received from everyone have exceeded our expectations, so I’d like to consider this moving forward.”

However, he admitted that the team "didn't release the remaster for the sake of making a new game", but hoped this installment of the terrifying franchise "will be played by many users on several platforms".

In the same interview, Shibata explained how the Wii U's control scheme has been modified for current-gen systems, stating that players can use the Switch as the Camera Obscura when in portable mode, whilst the haptic and gyroscopic mechanics of both the Switch's joy-cons and PlayStation's DualSense controllers "allow you to control the camera tilt with the tilt of the controller".

If you were wondering if there were plans to bring more costumes to the game via upcoming DLC, Shibata said: "There are no plans for additional DLC at the moment. The digital art book and the character costumes from previous entries in the series that will be released at the same time as the main game will be the only DLC released."

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is out on October 28 for Nintendo Switch, OC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and 4, and Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

ICYMI, the director of the original Silent Hill movie, Christophe Gans, has confirmed that he's returning to Silent Hill for another film based on Konami's horror series, as well as a new adaptation of the terrifying Fatal Frame (aka Project Zero) franchise, too .

"I have two horror film projects with Victor Hadida," Gans said at the time. Hadida was his partner for the original Silent Hill movie. "I am working on the adaptation of the video game Project Zero. The film will take place in Japan. I certainly don't want to uproot the game from its Japanese haunted house setting.

In a bid to avoid "uproot[ing] the game from its Japanese haunted house setting", Gans reports it will be filmed in its native Japan, but wouldn't say much else about the adaptation.