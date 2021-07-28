Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water gets a spooky October 28 release date

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water finally got its release date and it’s just in time for Halloween.

After it was first revealed during Nintendo’s E3 2021 showcase last month, the original Wii U game will be coming to current-gen consoles including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, as well as PC on October 28, 2021.

The classic Japanese horror title got a new overview trailer today which showed off the game’s shiny new visuals and gave us a brief introduction about what we can expect upon its release. The trailer introduces future players to Yuri Kozukata, a woman who has the power to see things beyond the mortal realm and who travels to Mount Hikami to search for missing women with her gift.

We're also introduced to other characters such as Ren Hojo who is researching the mysterious Mount Hikami, as well as Miu Hinasaki who has had a previous experience with the mountain and must return due to searching for someone.

Player’s won’t be totally helpless when it comes to ghost hunting at Mount Hikami though as - in true Fatal Frame style - they will be armed with a special camera called ‘Camera Obscura’ that can reveal hidden secrets and ward off angry spirits with a simple snap. Players will also be able to delve into these spirits' memories and discover the truth behind how these spirits died and why they’re so angry about it.

As with many remastered games, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will also come with added perks. Not only does it now look like it fits right at home on the likes of the Nintendo Switch and PS4 with its updated graphics, but it also comes with a new photo mode that allows you to set the scene and photograph terrifying ghost pictures, as well as the game’s developer Koei Tecmo also offering bonus outfits based on the previous games in the Fatal Frame series.

The new trailer also introduced the Fatal Frame 20th Anniversary Celebration DLC which comes with a digital art book that celebrates the series over the past 20 years as well as revealed a bonus episode of the game; the Ayane Chapter which will become available after players have completed the base game.