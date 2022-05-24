The Fast 10 family grows again as Rita Moreno joins cast as Vin Diesel’s grandmother

Rita Moreno has officially joined the Fast and Furious family.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram (opens in new tab) to announce that Moreno will make her franchise debut as Diesel's grandmother in the upcoming Fast X.

“It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel says in the video, sitting next to both Moreno and Fast franchise star Michelle Rodriguez. “I’m so blessed.”

"You know what, I think I was getting … I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice?" Moreno cheerfully adds.

Diesel previously told Variety (opens in new tab) that he wanted Moreno to play Dom's grandmother in the tenth installment.

"The answer is yes, I’ll do it," she continues. "And yes, not only do it, but I’m tickled. I’m tickled to hell to do it. I’m so thrilled. It’s going to be such fun!"

Moreno who originated the role of Anita in 1961's West Side Story, appeared in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake as Valentina and was the subject of Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, a Sundance Film Festival documentary executive-produced by Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Production for Fast 10 was put on hold in April after Justin Lin abruptly exited as the film's director. Universal Pictures quickly tapped Louis Leterrier, director of Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me, to take his place. Other new additions to the cast include The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, and Aquaman's Jason Momoa – the latter of whom will be playing a villain.

Fast X is set to premiere in two parts, with the first slated for a 2023 release.