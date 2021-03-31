Fallout tabletop RPG details revealed, alongside a limited Special Edition - here's where to pre-order

A Fallout tabletop RPG has been on the cards for a while, but nobody knew much about it - until now. Alongside details of the project itself, we can exclusively reveal a limited-run Special Edition ahead of its pre-order launch at 2pm GMT, March 31.

With only 2,000 units going on sale, this souped-up version of the Fallout tabletop RPG - known as 'Fallout 2d20' thanks to its use of the 2d20 system - is aiming squarely at collectors. Besides unique packaging in Vault-Tec blue and yellow that's designed to look like something you'd find in the wasteland, this Special Edition is themed around the G.E.C.K (otherwise known as the Garden of Eden Creation Kit) from Fallout 2, Fallout 3, and Fallout 76. Its box mimics the in-game device as a result.

As you'd expect, you'll find plenty of loot once you flip open the lid. Namely, the Special Edition contains the core rulebook with a blue, seemingly-textured collector's cover featuring a golden trim, a GM Toolkit, custom Fallout dice, and 50 actual Nuka Cola Caps made by a real bottle cap manufacturer. In the UK, it retails for £140 on developer Modiphius Entertainment's website.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment)

As for the standard version, this 400-page tome will give players and gamemasters the tools they need to create characters in - and conquer - Fallout's post-apocalyptic wasteland. We don't know the US pricing yet, but a UK copy will cost £38.

"In Fallout 2d20, players will create their own survivors, super mutants, ghouls, and even Mister Handy robots," the press release notes. Armed with iconic weapons from the series, lore to inspire backgrounds, and the studio's "2d20 cinematic role-playing system," the game can be paired with unique dice, maps, and handouts.

Although we've yet to dive into the book, we're optimistic; the studio was responsible for the excellent Dishonored roleplaying game, and this one uses the same system. Plus, Modiphius Entertainment's Star Trek pen-and-paper series ranks amongst the best tabletop RPGs. It has history with Bethesda properties thanks to the Fallout: Wasteland Warfare and The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms miniature wargames, too.

