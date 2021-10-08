Expendables 4 behind the scenes photos show Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox in costume

The Expendables 4 behind the scenes photos reveal stars Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, and Jason Statham in costume.

Fox posted two photos of her clad all in black to her Instagram Story, simply captioned "Expendables 4," while Stallone posted pictures with Statham captioned: "Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES !!!" The first image shows the duo dressed for action, with the second revealing them onstage, Stallone mid-guitar strum. Check them out below.

megan fox begin filming « expendables 4 ».

While plot details on the fourth movie are being kept under wraps, we do know that Fox will be playing the female lead, and it seems Statham's character Lee Christmas will be taking a very prominent role in the film. The cast also includes Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture returning to their roles, and newcomers Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), Andy Garcia, and Tony Jaa. Need for Speed director Scott Waugh directs.

The Expendables debuted in 2010, directed and co-written by Stallone himself. The franchise has starred huge names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mickey Rourke, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Harrison Ford.

The fourth movie has been in the works for a long time, with Stallone departing and then returning to the project during its development. The movie doesn't currently have a release date, but with filming now in full swing, we can hopefully expect to see it sooner rather than later.

