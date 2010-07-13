Exclusive Comic-Con toys and collectibles for gamers

Comic-Con isn’t just about comics. As with most geeky conventions, it’s a place for collectors with cash to purchase limited edition collectibles. Check out some of the neat toys and swag that will be exclusively available at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, California.
BioShock 2
Eleanor Lamb figure
Price: $20.00
Production Run: 2,000
Gears of War 3
Jace Stratton figure
Price: $20.00
Production Run: 2,000
Watchmen
Dr. Manhattan Colossal figure
Price: $80.00
Production Run: 504
Halo: Reach
“Evolutions” by Robogabo Green Variant
Price $75.00
Production Run: 100
Star Wars
Chewbacca Character Key
Price: $35.00
Production Run: 750
Tron Legacy
“Recognizer Arrival”
Price: $79.00
Production Run: 82
Source:Comic-Con official site
July 12, 2010