Exclusive Comic-Con toys and collectibles for gamers

If you want them, you’ll need to head to Comic-Con 2010 in San Diego, California

Comic-Con isn’t just about comics. As with most geeky conventions, it’s a place for collectors with cash to purchase limited edition collectibles. Check out some of the neat toys and swag that will be exclusively available at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, California.

BioShock 2
Eleanor Lamb figure
Price: $20.00
Production Run: 2,000




















Gears of War 3
Jace Stratton figure
Price: $20.00
Production Run: 2,000



















Watchmen
Dr. Manhattan Colossal figure
Price: $80.00
Production Run: 504












Halo: Reach
“Evolutions” by Robogabo Green Variant
Price $75.00
Production Run: 100














Star Wars
Chewbacca Character Key
Price: $35.00
Production Run: 750










Tron Legacy
“Recognizer Arrival”
Price: $79.00
Production Run: 82



Source:Comic-Con official site

July 12, 2010