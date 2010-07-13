Exclusive Comic-Con toys and collectibles for gamers

Comic-Con isn’t just about comics. As with most geeky conventions, it’s a place for collectors with cash to purchase limited edition collectibles. Check out some of the neat toys and swag that will be exclusively available at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego, California.





BioShock 2

Eleanor Lamb figure

Price: $20.00

Production Run: 2,000











































Gears of War 3

Jace Stratton figure

Price: $20.00

Production Run: 2,000









































Watchmen

Dr. Manhattan Colossal figure

Price: $80.00

Production Run: 504



























Halo: Reach

“Evolutions” by Robogabo Green Variant

Price $75.00

Production Run: 100































Star Wars

Chewbacca Character Key

Price: $35.00

Production Run: 750























Tron Legacy

“Recognizer Arrival”

Price: $79.00

Production Run: 82





Source:Comic-Con official site

July 12, 2010

