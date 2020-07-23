Every Xbox Games Showcase trailer revealed: Watch them all here

The Xbox Games Showcase may have just finished, but whether you're looking to catch up on the Halo Infinite reveal or wanted to see what you missed out on, we're here to help. We've scoured the show for every game that Microsoft debuted or gave us new footage for, and have rounded them up into this handy list, so you can make sure you've seen everything that was in the Xbox Games Showcase, Right, let's crack on with the games.

Xbox Games Showcase games and trailers

Halo Infinite

There was no messing around from Microsoft, who started the show with the game everyone had been waiting for. Halo Infinite's demo debuted a grappling hook for Master Chief, as well as the reveal that we can expect a much more open world than what the series has delivered in the past. Some things never change though, and that includes Chief's stoic nature as he heads off into battle once more.

As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls follows two families across multiple generations, showing how the unfortunate decisions and circumstances of parents affect their children years down the line. It also looks like a beautifully rendered painting that subtly shifts and moves like an interactive comic book, all from the former lead gameplay designer of Quantic Dreams.

Avowed

We didn't see much of Avowed at the event, but what we do know about it is enough to get very excited for. It's a new first-person fantasy RPG made by seasoned developers Obsidian, and it's also Obsidian's first all-new project since it became a first-party Xbox studio. This could be great.

Fable

The long-awaited return of the Fable series (AKA Fable 4) is finally coming. This brief CGI trailer confirms Forza Horizon developer Playground Games is leading the charge, and that the series' darkly humorous fantasy trappings are well intact. It's coming exclusively to PC and Xbox Series X, so it could be a bit before we can play.

Forza Motorsport

The next Forza Motorsport is still early in development for Xbox Series X and PC, but this quick in-engine trailer gives us plenty to be dazzled by while we wait. The next game from Turn 10 Studios will introduce ray tracing to the series to create even more beautifully detailed cars.

The Gunk

The studio behind the quietly brilliant Steamworld franchise goes 3D for this beautiful tale of exploration and, well, Gunk. Explore a strange new world, outwit freaky enemies, discover this planet's history, and save it all from its oozing end.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 first came out in 2012, but it looks like it's getting a big overhaul with its New Genesis expansion. The trailer shows us a beautiful world overrun by giant monsters, and heroes with a ton of action-packed powers they can use to work together and take them out. It's a new era for the MMO.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

The original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. blended first-person shooting, survival, and horror in a way that other games are still catching up to a decade later. Now S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 looks set to take us back to Chernobyl with a new take on the unique horror of the original. Watch out for anomalies.

Tetris Effect: Connected

The extremely powerful vibes of the original Tetris Effect are combined with all-new multiplayer modes in Tetris Effect: Connected. You can drop blocks in co-op and competitive modes in both local and online multiplayer, allowing for new levels of emotional connection to T-spinning.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Four-player co-op shooting returns to the Warhammer 40,000 universe in Darktide, setting a small squad of soldiers against massive hordes of terrifying enemies. You're under-equipped and outgunned, but as long as you're faster than the slowest player you just might make it.

State of Decay 3

Undead Labs announced another State of Decay 3, which will be bringing us another helping of zombie goodness. The new cinematic trailer shows a woman alone in the woods who scares away a wolf… only for it to be the prey of a zombie deer. With a frosty setting, it looks like the next round of survival action in the undead post apocalyptic world could be taking us to colder climes.

CrossfireX

The trailer for CrossfireX reminded us a tad of Call of Duty, with plenty of huge explosions and gunfire to raise the heart rate by a few beats. However, there was a distinctly futuristic twist to the action, with a supersuit that is hinted at throughout the trailer. Even more excitingly, the game's campaign is being worked on by Remedy, who also created Control and Max Payne, so we can't wait to see what they'll do with this first person shooter.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 is coming to Game Pass, along with Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and the Beyond Light expansion when it launches later this year. The trailer during the showcase not only revealed this info, but it also gave us a look at one of the game's new exotic abilities.

Everwild

Rare dropped another trailer for it's magical new game Everwild. Introducing us to the Eternals who have a unique gift that enables them to "feel the flow" of the world, Everwild explores the bonds and connections to the natural world. Complete with fuzzy creatures and gorgeous vistas, it looks like it'll be all too easy to lose yourself the untamed landscapes of this new adventure.

Grounded

Grounded is going into the Xbox Games Preview program on July 28, and this trailer not only sold us on the game, but it also managed to be a real rib-tickler, especially when it called out one of the biggest games of the year…

The Medium

Bloober Team debuted a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming psychological horror game, The Medium. We get to see a glimpse of the new "Dual-reality" game, which sees protagonist Marianne venture through both the spiritual world and the real-world simultaneously. By controlling both perspectives using the same control, you'll solve puzzles and venture across various paths using different interactions between the two worlds.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Obsidian officially revealed a new DLC will be coming to The Outer Worlds. Called The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, the upcoming expansion trailer showed off some of the new features on the way, with a new choice-based story, 33 level cap, and all new perks, flaws, areas, and weapons. The new story will be available to play after you reach the halfway point in the main campaign.

Psychonauts 2

Our latest look at Double Fine's psychedelic platformer had Jack Blakc belting out some tunes while Raz explores a mystery brain he found in a jar. Honestly, it's as wonderfully whimsical as that sounds.

Tell Me Why

Dontnod's latest episodic adventure got a new trailer, revealing a little more about the story of its upcoming game, as well as an August 27 release date for Xbox One and PC. There seems to be a rather dark twist at the heart of the game, with characters alluding to a traumatic incident in protagonist Tyler's backstory, but we look forward to discovering more when it launches later next month.