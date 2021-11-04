Elden Ring premium collector's edition comes with an astonishing 1:1 replica helmet

An Elden Ring premium collector's edition has been revealed by publisher Bandai Namco during an extended gameplay presentation.

Just earlier today on November 4, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware debuted a brand new look at an Elden Ring gameplay trailer. After this extended gameplay segment was concluded, a fancy Premium Collector's Edition was revealed for the upcoming RPG, boasting a 1:1 scale replica helmet worn by a character called Melania in the game itself. It also arrives with a statue of Melania, a steelbook, a 40-page art book, a digital soundtrack, and a base version of Elden Ring itself.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

However, if you're not fussed about the fancy helmet, there's a less expensive Collector's Edition you can turn to. This edition of FromSoftware's new game comes with everything mentioned above, minus the 1:1 scale replica helmet, so you can still bag yourself the statue, art book, steelbook, digital soundtrack, and base game of Elden Ring.

There's not long now until some players can go hands-on with Elden Ring for the very first time. As revealed by FromSoftware last month, a series of closed technical tests will be taking place for a select number of players later this month in November, beginning next week on November 12, and running through to November 15.

Elden Ring launches early next year on February 25, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. FromSoftware's RPG was previously scheduled to launch slightly earlier in the year, pencilled in for a release date in early January, but was just recently delayed to the month following.

