How to beat the Elden Ring Margit boss fight

The Elden Ring Margit boss fight is a tough battle to overcome when starting out in the Lands Between. The Fell Omen is the first major story boss of Elden Ring, and a must-beat boss - defeating him is your only way through to Stormveil Castle. With devastatingly hard-hitting strikes from his cane and a variety of gleaming weapons, you’ll need to outmanoeuvre Margit with precise dodges and attacks if you’re to bring him down. Here’s what you need to know to beat Margit in Elden Ring.

Margit boss fight tips

If you’ve successfully made the journey to Stormveil Castle, you’re going to face the Elden Ring Margit boss fight – a brutal introduction to the more powerful bosses in Elden Ring. He has a mix of slow attacks with good counterattack opportunities and relentless combos that leave no breathing room, and only get worse in his second phase.

We recommend you level yourself up quite a lot and get yourself a +3 weapon or some improved spells before you intend to off Margit, the Fell Omen. When you’re ready, use these tips to fell the Fell Omen, Margit, in Elden Ring:

Margit’s attacks are too long and powerful to block with a shield, so use well-timed rolls instead

Be aware of his tail swipe when attacking from behind

Margit has certain attacks with his cane that he can delay to throw off your block or dodge

Keep up the pressure to perform high-damage Critical Hits

The second phase is full of new attacks and much longer attack combos

Defeating him awards Runes and a Talisman Pouch

When facing off against Elden Ring Margit, dodging is crucial to surviving and succeeding in the boss fight. Attacks from his cane weapon deal extremely high physical damage that, when blocked with a shield, almost always results in instantly draining your stamina leaving you open to a lethal blow. Margit also summons a variety of glowing weapons that deal non-physical damage that goes through your shield but can be dodged. Especially watch out for his gleaming throwing knives, which he’ll often to interrupt your Sacred Flask healing breaks.

Try to learn his attack patterns and moves so that you can instinctively react and dodge in the right way. Be aware that moving to attack Margit’s back can cause him to swipe with his tail, which is very tricky to dodge. He can also delay his attacks by holding the wind-up animation if you keep moving, which could result in you getting hit if he catches you out.

One of the best strategies for dealing high damage to Elden Ring Margit is to deal enough damage in a short enough time that he becomes staggered and is open to a Critical Hit. If you’re using a melee weapon, a few well-timed Weapon Art attacks from one of the many Elden Ring Ashes of War can deal the right amount of damage for a stagger. Margit can also be staggered multiple times, allowing you to perform more than one Critical Hit during this boss fight, but it will become much harder in the second phase when his attacks are more relentless.

Another great tactic for defeating Elden Ring Margit is to use Spirit Ashes and Summons as a distraction. Any player will benefit from these, but players using ranged or magic builds will benefit a lot. Any Spirit Ash that summons multiple NPCs to fight with you – such as the wolves – will draw Margit’s attention while you pepper him from afar with arrows, bolts, or spells or get in close with melee weapons. You can even use a gold summoning sign just to the right of the doorway to call on Sorcerer Rogier for some assistance against Margit.

In his second phase, which begins once you knock off about one third of his health, Elden Ring Margit will bring out more glowing weapons – specifically a massive sword and a hefty hammer – and will use those to perform a greater variety of attacks. Much like his cane attacks, getting a couple of hits in when he’s recovering from a slow hammer strike can work well. As for the sword attacks, dodging is key – they are too fast to counter and too damaging to block with a shield.

Margit boss fight rewards

For defeating Margit in Elden Ring, you’ll be rewarded with a heap of Runes and the Talisman Pouch item. This key item gives you one extra Talisman slot for your character at no cost. Talismans are small trinkets that can be equipped to your character and offer a variety of special bonuses. For example, the Crimson Amber Ring Elden Ring Keepsake that players can choose when creating their character is a Talisman, and players can find other Talismans from certain bosses and out in the world.

The number of Runes that Margit drops seems to vary based on your character’s current level, with the number of Runes increasing with higher levels. From our experience, we received 9,000 Runes for defeating him at level 19, allowing us to reach level 22, but defeating him at level 29 got us 12,000 Runes and allowed us to reach level 31. Either way, you should be able to level up a couple of times at the very least. A Site of Grace conveniently appears in the area so that you can do so.

