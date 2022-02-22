Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

Elden Ring's launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies.

Just below, you can check out the video for yourself, which debuted earlier today on February 22. Elden Ring's ambiguous story, with the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken, is teased by the usual olde speake narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.

There are also quite a few opponents in the trailer which look like boss encounters, so you might actually want to avoid watching if you're intending to go into Elden Ring completely unspoiled.

Though shattered, it shall guide thee. Though fractured, it yet calls. Enact thy will. Become Lord. Seek the Elden Ring. ELDEN RING releases on February 25, 2022.

There are some absolutely spellbinding locales and enemies in there. We can see the player character navigating decrepit ruins, rolling down rivers of molten lava atop a strange contraption, and even standing amidst what appears to be a formless void. Just your typical day for FromSoftware regulars, then.

Elden Ring launches later this week on Friday, February 25, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems. After so many years of eager anticipation, FromSoftware's biggest-ever game is finally right around the corner from launch. So far, at least, it looks to be a thrilling adventure, a perfect home for fans of Dark Souls, Demon's Souls, or Bloodborne.

