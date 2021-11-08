Elden Ring invites are heading out for this week's network test

Elden Ring Network Test invites seem to be heading out to selected players.

In a tweet this morning directed "to our international players," developer FromSoftware said "thank you very much for signing up to the Elden Ring Network Test. Those of you selected will be notified by Bandai Namco Entertainment, so please stay on the lookout for further announcements."

In total, there'll be five tests, each lasting three hours. The first begins in the morning of Friday, November 12, and the last concludes in the evening of Sunday, November 14, or the early hours of Monday, November 15, depending on which time zone you're in.

The Elden Ring network test is largely what it says on the tin - a chance for FromSoftware to assess the load that player counts will put on its servers. That means that you probably won't get access to the full game, and that you'll only get to play as five preset characters , rather than tinkering with character creation. The developers also point out that as the game is still under development - an Elden Ring delay pushed launch back to February - "there is a possibility that problems may occur during play."

Unfortunately, if you're not already signed up for the test, you've left it too late this time around, but you will still be able to get a closer look at the game thanks to last week's gameplay reveal. Among many other things, that properly introduced us to Alexander the Pot-Boy, who has quickly become a fan-favourite character.