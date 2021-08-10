Dying Light 2 will boast VRR on Xbox Series X and PC

Dying Light 2 will support variable refresh rates on Xbox Series X and PC later this year.

Techland lead level designer Piotr Pawlaczyk confirmed the news earlier today through a new interview with MP1st. "For those who, as you, appreciate smooth gameplay, we have prepared the Performance mode, which focuses on a high frame-rate (60FPS + optionally with VRR)," Pawlaczyk explained.

This means that, while Dying Light 2 won't support 120Hz refresh rates and 120FPS, it will let players on Xbox Series X consoles and PC boost the frame rate of the game beyond 60FPS in certain scenarios. This isn't a guarantee that Techland's sequel will attain 120FPS through the VRR technology, but it's good news nonetheless that a performance mode with increased frame rates is being offered.

For those wondering, VRR technology isn't offered on PS5. In terms of consoles, the Xbox Series X is currently the only machine that offers the feature, and we're yet to hear anything from Sony that indicates VRR could arrive on the PS5 at some point in the future.

However, Dying Light 2 will hit both 4K with 60FPS on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Techland revealed the news earlier this year in an interview, stating that there would be a 4K mode for those who wanted the game to look its best, a Quality Mode including ray tracing, and a Performance Mode which could boost the frame rate of the sequel. We'll likely hear more about these modes as we inch closer to Dying Light 2's launch date later this year on December 7, 2021.

