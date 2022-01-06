Dying Light 2 skill tree shows how to become a ground-pounding, wall-running zombie killer

Dying Light 2's skill tree has been revealed in a new teaser trailer, and it shows some of the ways you'll be able to upgrade Aiden's abilities to achieve true glory in Techland's post-apocalyptic world.

The video, which curiously doesn't have sound until the very end, gives a quick visual demonstration of the skill tree's layout, which seems simple and straightforward enough. There are icons branching out into other icons with little animations showing off the skill you've highlighted. In a time where navigating some skill trees is its very own minigame, the simplicity is somewhat refreshing.

As far as the skills revealed in the teaser, you have Block Charge, which allows you to charge at an enemy from a blocking position to knock them onto their back. Perfect Parry lets you execute a well-timed parry to stagger an enemy and leave them defenseless for a small period of time. Ground Pound... well, we probably don't have to explain Ground Pound, and if we do, we recommend checking out a little series called Super Mario Bros. (starting with Super Mario Bros. 3, of course).

We also get to see some parkour upgrades, like the self-explanatory Far Jump and Bash, and the highly anticipated evolution of Tic Tac, which now allows you to wall-run across surfaces horizontally like some sort of sticky-footed superhero.

At long last, Dying Light 2 is due to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on February 4, 2022.

