DualSense PS5 controller battery is similar to the DualShock 4's

The Dualsense PS5 controller's battery life will be similar to that of the PS4's DualShock 4 controller, Sony has revealed.

The news comes today in a massive PS5 FAQ on the PS Blog, where Sony answers pressing questions in regards to games, resolution, hardware, and more. "Under most conditions, battery life is expected to be similar to the DualShock 4 wireless controller," the blog post reads. "Recharging time when connected to PS5 or the DualSense Charging Station is estimated at approximately three hours."

Additionally, another answer in the FAQ section about the DualSense controller reveals there'll be more colors available for the PS5 controller at a later date. "In the future, other colors will become available. But there are no announcements to share at this time," the blog states.

The DualSense controller is primed with new features for the next generation hardware, like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We actually gave it a 5/5 in our Dualsense PS5 controller review, and Astro's Playroom is a game already showcasing the wonders of the new controller.

Other games are set to take advantage of the DualSense's features in a big way. NBA 2K21 uses adaptive triggers to simulate a tired player, and Godfall developer Gearbox Software has spoken at lengths about the new controller.

If you're still trying to put down a pre-order for Sony's next-gen console before it releases in the US in just a few day's time, head over to our PS5 pre-orders guide.